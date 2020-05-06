Norwalk man allegedly spits on driver in Darien parking lot, says he has coronavirus

A Darien police car.

A Norwalk man was issued a summons for allegedly spitting on a driver in the Ring’s End Lumber parking lot after telling the driver he had the coronavirus.

Darien Police responded to the report of an altercation at Rings End Lumber on April 29 at 11:50 a.m.

The complainant said he had been driving towards the exit when the suspect, identified as Saul Aguilar-Nuricumbo, jumped in front of his vehicle, police said.

When the complainant rolled his window down to tell Aguilar to be careful, police said the suspect walked up to the driver’s window, told the complainant he was infected with the COVID-19 virus, and spat on him.

In response, the complainant told police he pushed the suspect out of his car window and away from him, and asked a Rings End Employee to call the police, and pulled into a parking spot. The suspect said while crossing the lot the complainant yelled to him, calling him stupid, police said. Aguilar allegedly then approached the complainant to ask him what the issue was, and was struck in the face. Aguilar then kicked the complainant’s vehicle, according to police.

Based on the above, Aguilar was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace. He was released from the scene on the promise to appear and is due in Stamford court on June 22.