Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

NORWALK — The Norwalk and Darien Republican Town Committees are demanding that state Sen. Bob Duff issue an “immediate and public” apology to the Norwalk Police Department after an internal investigation cleared city police officers of widespread misconduct during a July confrontation.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday night, the committees claimed the Senate majority leader was “intentionally dishonest” about his encounter with Norwalk police on July 24.