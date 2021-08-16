MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fire crews in northeastern Minnesota were battling a “rapidly growing” wildfire Sunday, adding to a list of wildfires in the region that has prompted Gov. Tim Walz to authorize the National Guard to assist in firefighting efforts.

Superior National Forest officials estimated the wildfire at “several hundred acres” in size on Sunday and warned that it could spread quickly due to high winds and dry conditions, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The Forest Service said it has asked residents near McDougal Lake to prepare for an evacuation and cleared visitors from the area, but authorities have not yet ordered an evacuation. The wildfire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday about 15 miles southwest of Isabella.