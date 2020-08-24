Northampton restoring graves of former slaves, abolitionists

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — An effort is underway in Northampton to repair and spruce up the gravestones of several former slaves and abolitionists buried in the city.

The David Ruggles Center for History and Education is giving the city $3,000 to restore the markers, according to The Daily Hampshire Gazette.

One of those getting repaired is that of Basil Dorsey, located in the Park Street Cemetery in the city's Florence neighborhood. He died in 1872 and his marble headstone is broken in half, with the front half on the ground and leaning up against the base.

Dorsey was born into slavery in Maryland, and escaped to the North, eventually settling in Northampton. His former home is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Steve Strimer, a local historian at the Ruggles Center is helping lead the project.

“Statues to Confederate leaders are being dismantled,” he said, “so the flip side of that is finding underappreciated historical markers, statues, whatever, that deserve preservation … because these people fought for equal rights.”

Strimer hopes the project can be done by this fall.