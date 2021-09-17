North Macedonia: Protest in Tetovo for deadly hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in the North Macedonian city of Tetovo on Friday called for the resignation of officials in the wake of last week's fire that destroyed a COVID-19 field hospital, killed 14 people and injured a dozen more.
The protest was organized by victims' families, with demonstrators demanding that authorities disclose the findings of an investigation into the blaze. Chanting “justice, justice”, the protesters stopped briefly in front of the local government building, throwing eggs and demanding the resignation of Tetovo’s mayor, Teuta Arifi.