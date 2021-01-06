North Dakota virus hospitalizations continue downward trend

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials said Wednesday that hospitalizations due the coronavirus dropped from 93 to 85 in the last day, with 13 patients currently requiring treatment in intensive care units.

Medical facilities across the state have seen a steady drop in patients since the middle of November, a time when many of the largest facilities scrambled to provide staffed ICU beds. The state's hospital tracker shows there are currently 31 staffed ICU beds and 326 staffed inpatient beds available throughout the state.