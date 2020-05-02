North Dakota spring high school sports, activities cancelled

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota High School Activities Association is canceling spring sports, fine arts and other state contests because of the coronavirus.

The vote Friday by the group's board of directors came after Gov. Doug Burgum's order to keep schools closed and continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

The move also put an end to hopes of completing the Class A boys and girls basketball tournaments and the Class B boys basketball tournament.

Board president Scott Privratsky cited social distancing guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and said the “health and safety” of those involved was the key factor in calling off the events.

“This difficult conclusion did not come easy as we understand the huge sacrifices students have made," Privratsky said.