North Dakota sets record with 337 positive COVID-19 tests

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota set a record Thursday for the number of daily positive tests for the coronavirus, increasing its per-capita figures to some of the highest in the country.

The update showed that 337 of the 6,972 tests came back positive, with the seven most populous counties in the state all recording more than 20 cases. Of the 27 counties with positive tests, Grand Forks County led the way with 76.

North Dakota now ranks second in the country in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The state also confirmed its 114th death since the pandemic began, a man in his 40s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions. The counties of Burleigh and Morton, which have been monitored in recent weeks by a special task force, combined for 64 new cases.

The number of active cases continue to climb and are now five short of the 2,000 mark, after 211 were confirmed Thursday. There are 61 people in hospitals, an increase of eight from Wednesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.