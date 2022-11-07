North Dakota sees advertising, campaign blitz before vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — After months of crisscrossing the state stumping everywhere from tiny town cafes to big city venues, North Dakota’s U.S. House candidates were making a final push Monday attempting to garner voter support mostly through social media and television and radio interviews and advertising.
Backers of a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot Tuesday were busy hitting college campuses in the state and pot-friendly businesses to fire up support. Marijuana foes, who have been strapped for cash, were relying on a social media blitz to warn against legalizing the drug.