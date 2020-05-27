North Dakota reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 17 more cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the total number of deaths to 56, state health officials said Wednesday.

The female victims from Cass County were in their 70s and 90s and had underlying health conditions.

The Department of Health said another 17 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bring the total number of cases to 2,439.

Cass County, which remains the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, had 16 additional cases. Health officials say 64,901 people so far have tested negative for the virus.

Forty people are currently hospitalized with the virus, the same number reported Tuesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.