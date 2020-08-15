North Dakota reports 123 cases of COVID-19

North Dakota health officials reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, amid an uptick in new cases in the state.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 20, an increase of about 16%. Active cases remained high for the state, with the Department of Health reporting that 1,162 people have active infections. But 55 people are currently hospitalized statewide.

During the pandemic, 8,444 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Dakota. About 85% of them have recovered, but 121 people have died. The Department of Health reported no new deaths on Saturday.