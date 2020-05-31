North Dakota reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 23 new infections

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported one new COVID-19 death, raising the state’s toll to 61 since the pandemic began.

The latest death was a man in his 90s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions.

The North Dakota Department of Health reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,577. Cass County, which includes the Fargo area, reported 20 new cases Sunday. Cass County leads the state in confirmed cases, with 1,705. Burleigh, Stark and Traill counties each reported one new case.

Officials said 36 patients are currently hospitalized, up two from Saturday’s report.

