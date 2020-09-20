North Dakota records 731 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed 352 new positive tests for the coronavirus, for a weekend total of 731 and an overall total of 17,958 cases since the pandemic began.

The update included 112 active cases in the last day, bumping the weekend total to 222 and the overall mark to 3,208.

There were were more than 562 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

A combined 141 cases from Burleigh and Cass counties were listed on Sunday's report.

The state's hospitalization rate, which officials consider a key barometer for judging threat levels, remains in double figures. The latest figures showed three new people admitted to medical facilities, for a total of 81.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, following a day when the death toll rose by eight, to 192.

