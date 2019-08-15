North Dakota drillers set oil production record in June

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say drillers set a record for oil production in June.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.42 million barrels of oil daily in June. That was up from 1.39 million barrels a day in May and the previous record of 1.4 million barrels daily set in January.

North Dakota also produced a record 2.87 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in June, up from 2.81 billion cubic feet in May.

Statewide, companies flared 24 percent of all gas produced, or double the 12 percent target.

There were a record 15,741 wells producing in June. The June tallies are the latest figures available.

There were 61 drill rigs operating Thursday, down two from the June average.