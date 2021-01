BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Thursday reported another day of low rates of positive COVID-19 tests, deaths and hospitalizations.

The update showed 147 positive tests in the last day, increasing the total number of cases to 97,305 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate came out at 2.58% after about 6,600 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.