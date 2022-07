PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman taken into custody on an assault charge suffered life-threatening injuries when she escaped her handcuffs, managed to lower a rear window and jumped out of a moving police car, authorities said.

Pineville police said in a news release that officers encountered Morgan Johnson, 27, at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. She assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers, which led to her arrest, according to police.