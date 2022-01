ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting that killed one man and left a second man in critical condition, police said.

An arrest warrant says Jalia Love Jones, 19, was also charged with attempted murder and second-degree trespassing after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in East Asheville, news outlets reported. The arrest warrant was issued Jan. 30, when the shootings occurred.