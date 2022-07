GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer responding to a reported kidnapping from a day care shot and killed the suspect as he struck an officer with a car, authorities said.

The city of Gastonia said police responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the man picked up two children without permission and left in a vehicle. Police found the children inside a home and located the suspect with the help of a vehicle description, according to a police spokesman.