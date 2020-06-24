North Carolina police arrest man after girl shot in head

FOREST CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina has been arrested in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, police said Wednesday.

The Forest City Police Department said in a news release that when officers responded on Tuesday to a call of a child being shot, they found two people removing Aaliyah Norris from a car. Officers discovered she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and said she is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police arrested Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, of Forest City on Wednesday and charged him with multiple offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Francis is being held in the Rutherford County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.