HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina doctor who pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female has been sued by two former employees who allege sexual misconduct.

Dr. Diaa Eldin Hussein, who has practices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir, is facing civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against two former employees, including the employee who pursued the criminal charges against him, the Hickory Daily Record reported Monday.