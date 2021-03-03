North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper receives COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper received a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as the state expands eligibility this week with the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The 63-year-old Democratic governor who has long said he'd wait until it was his turn in line to get vaccinated got his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the WakeMed Raleigh Campus. He was able to get the vaccine on Wednesday after he updated state distribution guidance a day earlier to make eligible all frontline essential workers not yet vaccinated, including elected officials.

Meanwhile, those younger than 65 who suffer from any of 18 conditions that increase or may increase their risk for severe COVID-19 illness can receive shots starting March 24.

The broad cohort of frontline workers ranging from mail carriers to college professors was previously scheduled to begin getting vaccinated March 10, but with a third vaccine approved and 83,700 Johnson & Johnson single-shot doses coming to North Carolina this week, Cooper moved the group up by a week. He told reporters Tuesday that he'd be “happy to get any vaccine right now."

Cooper hopes his getting vaccinated will encourage others to do so as well.

“I’m proud to have received my first shot today and grateful for the health care workers who helped make it happen,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “This life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic. I encourage all North Carolinians to get theirs when it’s their turn.”

The governor decided to get his vaccine after a handful of fellow state leaders across the country received their doses. Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, 69, got his shot on Dec. 14. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a 70-year-old Republican, received his first dose Jan. 18. Ohio's Republican governor, Mike DeWine, was vaccinated on Feb. 2 after waiting his turn alongside other residents who are at least 70 years old.

Cooper and public health officials want the public to understand that all three vaccines are similarly effective in preventing COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be administered with a single dose. President Joe Biden's administration hopes this feature will allow states to expand access to vulnerable groups who lack the desire or ability to return for a second shot three to four weeks after they were first inoculated. J&J can more easily be used to vaccinate people who live in geographically isolated communities that lack ultra-cold storage capacity. J&J doses are shipped in bundles of 100, making it more accessible than Pfizer's, which come in trays of 1,170.

Data provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services shows the J&J shots going out to 43 vaccine providers this week, including five independent pharmacies and three federally qualified health centers.

Shortly before the federal government approved the J&J vaccine, North Carolina's top public health, Dr. Mandy Cohen, told The Associated Press the third available vaccine would help remedy supply shortages and fill coverage gaps.

“With J&J, we’ll have yet another safe, effective vaccine that I am excited that will be here in our state,” said Cohen, who expects to get vaccinated later this week. “I think it’s going to really help.”

Noel Brewer, a behavior scientist who teaches at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said data shows J&J is “incredibly effective” at reducing risk of severe health complications if someone is infected with the virus.

“We should get whatever vaccine is on the table for us that day," Brewer said. “Sooner is better than trying to chase down whatever the preconceived ‘best’ vaccine is.”

___

___

___

Anderson is a corps members for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.