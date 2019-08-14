Noroton Marine Unit responds to boat rescues last weekend

Noroton Fire Department's marine unit had a busy weekend last weekend. Photo: Noroton Fire Department / Contributed Photo

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Noroton Fire Department was contacted by Stamford Fire and requested to meet at Yacht Haven East to pick up the Stamford FD dive team. Noroton units rendezvoused with Stamford and launched with eight divers and initiated a 5+ hour search in the area of the capsized boat by the break wall, assisted by Norwalk Fire, US Coast Guard, Darien Police Department, and Stamford Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon, Noroton Fire Department and Darien Police Department were dispatched to the area of Scott’s Cove where a Boat ran hard aground. Both Noroton Marine 34 and Noroton Sealegs units responded. Upon arrival, units found a vessel in distress--stranded aground and requiring assistance to be set afloat. It was determined the vessel's crew were uninjured, and no significant damage to the vessel's hull had occurred. The vessel required the assistance of SeaTow to be removed from the reef, whereupon the vessel proceeded under SeaTow escort back to her home port in Norwalk.