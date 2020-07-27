Noroton Heights redevelopment project: Still on hold

Construction work has stopped on the Noroton Heights redevelopment project — and some residents are not happy.

In a recent email to The Darien Times, Jim Palmer, whose family owns Palmer’s Market, confirmed that the project is “on a pause for the time being.”

Steve Olvany, chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission, said the work has stopped due to COVID-19.

Olvany added that in some cases, construction lenders can withhold funds of construction money if there is a pandemic or COVID situation.

At this time, there’s no expected date as to when construction will resume.

Complaints to Blight Review Board

Since construction on the project has stalled, there has already been complaints from residents to both the Blight Review Board and The Darien Times, saying that the area is an eyesore.

While Olvany acknowledged complaints have come in to the Blight Review Board, he said he doesn’t think the project is in any blight violation now.

He added that Planning & Zoning Director Jeremy Ginsberg is in continued contact with the developer.

The project

The project will consist of remodeling the entirety of the Noroton Heights Shopping Center, as well as the Noroton Heights Train Station.

Olvany added that despite the project being on hold, there’s still movement on the site.

“Construction material movement was proceeding last week,” he said. “They brought in cultex units into the Palmer’s site.”

Cultex units are large concrete structures that hold millions of gallons of water.

“They had tractor-trailers coming in and dropping off them into the parking lot,” Olvany added.

