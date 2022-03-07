After traffic concerns, developers tweak Noroton Heights plan to get initial OK from Darien Planning Commission
Heavy traffic moves along Heights Road, near where the former Noroton Heights shopping center is located in Darien, Conn., on Thursday November 19, 2021. A proposed childcare center is coming to the site, but since the pandemic, the development project has been stalled. Planning and Zoning members are also concerned that traffic congestion from the childcare center would be an issue.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — A mixed-use retail and residential project at the Noroton Heights shopping mall — complete with a new childcare center— just moved one step closer to reality after the Planning and Zoning Commission reacted favorably to the project’s application.
And for Darien parents, the project may just prove to be a boon, commission chair Stephen Olvany said.