After traffic concerns, developers tweak Noroton Heights plan to get initial OK from Darien Planning Commission

DARIEN — A mixed-use retail and residential project at the Noroton Heights shopping mall — complete with a new childcare center— just moved one step closer to reality after the Planning and Zoning Commission reacted favorably to the project’s application.

And for Darien parents, the project may just prove to be a boon, commission chair Stephen Olvany said.

“Hopefully there's a coffee shop next door so you can drop off your kids, you can get yourself a cup of coffee and then jump on the train,” Olvany said at the recent meeting of the commission.

In previous meetings, commission members took issue with potential traffic congestion in the area from the mixed-use Noroton Heights project as well as the childcare facility. They told developers to go back to the drawing board.

But Olvany indicated the developers had been responsive to concerns and had adapted the proposal, including reconfiguring the traffic circulation and parking plan.

“I think the applicant did a great job of listening to us as commissioners. I think they did a great job of working with the traffic engineer and I think they did take a conservative approach with regard to traffic,” Olvany said.

The commission first had to approve an amendment to zoning regulations in order to allow a child care center in the area, and to allow three-bedroom residential units up to 2,000 square feet in what is technically a business zone. They passed that amendment on March 1.

The commission must still decide on the proposed developments on the table, including the overall project at Noroton Heights that aims to build two new mixed-use buildings on the four-acre property.

The commission has until March 22 to vote on that project, as well as to release its decision on the proposed childcare facility that would occupy the cornermost spot of the development.

The childcare center, a franchise of early childhood education provider The Goddard School, would be at 346 Heights Road at the intersection of Hollow Tree Ridge Road and Heights Road. It would serve 152 students and employ 30 workers, attorneys for the project have said in previous meetings.

Commissioners previously raised concerns that more than a hundred children being dropped off in the area would sharply increase the morning traffic rush.

In response, the developer has designated a “queuing line” for waiting cars to pick up pre-schoolers that will lessen traffic congestion, Olvany said.

“The big thing is traffic, to make sure the traffic is tight as we can possibly make it,” Olvany said. “It's going to be a lot.”