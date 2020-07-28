Noroton Fire gets a new rig

Noroton Fire showed off some new wheels this week. According to engine captain Tim Ward, the truck replaces their 26-year-old ladder truck.

“The process has been in the works for almost two years so we are excited to bring the process to a close and put it in service for the town,” Ward said.

The will be having “a wet-down” when the truck returns from being outfitted with all of the equipment, at some point in mid-August. A wet-down is an initiation ceremony for a new fire apparatus during which the truck is sprayed with fire hoses, sometimes including neighboring departments.

The rig was manufactured in Dublin, Ohio by Sutphen, a fire truck manufacturer. It has a 100-foot mid-mount aerial ladder, the longest in Darien, and replaces the department’s 1994 Sutphen ladder truck.