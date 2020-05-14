Noroton Fire cancels annual block party, raffle — community can still donate

Noroton Fire Department has reported it will not be hosting its annual block party/bingo and boat raffle this year.

“Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and the unknown future of social distancing, we did not feel it would be appropriate to host a large gathering. We genuinely want to thank all of our supporters as we will continue to volunteer to serve our community,” the department said in a press release.

The block party/bingo & raffle is the department’s largest fundraiser each year.

“We rely on these donations to support our need for equipment and training to continue to provide exceptional service to the Town of Darien,” the department said.

Those interested in donating to, or joining the Noroton Fire Department please feel free to visit our website www.NorotonFD.com.