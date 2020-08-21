Norman Francis thanks New Orleans for street-naming honor

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The former president of a historically black university in New Orleans thanked city officials Friday for naming a street near that university after him.

Former Xavier University of New Orleans President Norman Francis issued his statement Friday.

A day earlier, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parkway — named for the president of the Confederacy — to Norman C. Francis Parkway. The name change takes effect in January.

“I am most grateful that the city of New Orleans has named a street in my honor, particularly one that borders Xavier University, an institution that I have called home for more than a half century," Francis said in an emailed statement. “And I am extremely appreciative of everyone who supported this effort, most importantly, Mayor Latoya Cantrell, the City Council and those who wrote letters, editorials and signed petitions in support.”

Francis served as Xavier’s president from 1968 until 2015.