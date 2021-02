HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish telecommunications networks provider Nokia on Thursday reported a smaller than expected drop in profit in the fourth-quarter while it acknowledged it was facing some challenges in the race for 5G networks, particularly in the North American market.

The company based in Espoo, Finland, saw net profit for the October-December period drop 1% to 811 million euros ($973 million). Sales were down 5% to 6.6 billion euros.