Noem nods Arizona's U.S. Supreme Court election law appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday announced she was supporting an appeal by the Arizona Attorney General before the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal court's ruling that found some Arizona voting laws disadvantaged minority voters.
The governor’s move allows her to wade into the national hot-button issue of election security. She has courted a national profile among conservatives this year and is considered by some to be a potential GOP presidential nominee in 2024.