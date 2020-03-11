Noble House Media, Royal Flush sponsor hand sanitizing stations in downtown Darien

According to the Town of Darien’s Instagram page, two local businesses have partnered to provide hand sanitizing stations in downtown Darien as handwashing continues to be encouraged to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In an effort to help prevent the spread of illness amidst uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, local marketing agency, Noble House Media has partnered up with portable toilet supplier, A Royal Flush, to provide hand sanitizing stations around the town of Darien.

Residents are now able to sanitize their hands with more frequency as they walk the town center and enjoy the warmer weather. Noble House is also using its media platforms to help provide small business owners in the region with as much useful information as possible to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not only here when business is good, but we are also here to support the community and other businesses in times of need and ensure that local commerce is able to continue regardless of the situation,” said Noble House Media representative Gregory Soltesz.

Town residents gathered around the first sanitizing station which is located in the courtyard between Bankwell and Caffe Nero along Boston Post Road in Darien. Residents are urged to make full use of the accommodations to help keep themselves and others around them healthy.

For full updates regarding COVID-19, individuals are urged to visit cdc.gov.