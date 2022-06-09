No way out as Iraq's dangerous post-election impasse deepens QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press June 9, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 2:47 a.m.
BAGHDAD (AP) — Eight months after national elections, Iraq still doesn’t have a government and there seems to be no clear way out of the dangerous deadlock.
Political elites are embroiled in cutthroat competition for power, even as the country faces growing challenges, including an impending food crisis resulting from severe drought and the war in Ukraine.
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB