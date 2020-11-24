No injuries reported when freight train derails in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — No injuries were reported after 21 Philadelphia-bound freight cars derailed and at least one overturned in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the 109-car train was heading from Avon, Indiana, to Philadelphia when it derailed at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The derailed cars were either empty or carrying pulpwood or sand. No hazardous materials were involved, according to Cindy Schild, director of media relations and public affairs for CSX.

Schild said CSX is working closely with the Baltimore fire and police departments, as well as the Maryland Department of Transportation.

“The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan,” Schild said.