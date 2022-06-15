No injuries in roof collapse of popular Buoy Beer in Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A brewery in Astoria in northwestern Oregon partially has collapsed, with much of its roof caved in and parts of the building dangling into the Columbia River.

No one was killed or injured in the Tuesday incident and the restaurant was closed at the time, The Astorian reported. A natural gas leak was reported and utilities have since been turned off. The U.S. Coast Guard and emergency responders deployed to the scene.