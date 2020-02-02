No injuries after explosion at Reno motel that displaced 7

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An explosion and fire at a Reno motel did not cause any injuries but displaced seven people, according to firefighters.

Reno Fire Battalion Chief Mark Winkelman said officials are still investigating the cause of the Saturday afternoon explosion at the Sunset Motel on the west side of the city.

Winkelman said it's unclear if there was a fire first or an explosion, but five units were uninhabitable after and the motel was without water, electricity and gas as crews investigated.

Resident Gary Spangler told the Reno Gazette Journal he heard the explosion and ran outside barefoot.

“I thought a car went through the building,” Spangler said.

His neighbor's mattress was on fire and he and other residents tried to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada was helping residents find another place to stay.