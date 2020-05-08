No charges in 2 different Colorado officer shootings

DENVER (AP) — Law enforcement officers will not face criminal charges in two separate fatal shootings in northern Colorado, authorities said Thursday.

In Adams County, District Attorney Dave Young said it would be difficult to prove that sheriff's deputy Kyle Bacon violated Colorado law by fatally shooting a man who repeatedly fired at him during a car chase on Nov. 29, 2019. Bacon shot Keith Bruce, 40, after Bruce drove into a ditch after firing at him and ran across a field toward a home in a rural area. Bacon said Bruce turned and fired at him from 70 yards (64 meters) away, causing him to shoot Bruce with his semi-automatic rifle.

The chase started after Bacon found Bruce sleeping in a suspected stolen truck. Bruce was convicted of attempted attempted murder of a police officer in 2004 in Mesa County, Young said.

Meanwhile, Greeley police said that Weld County district attorney decided that an unnamed officer who shot an armed man sitting in a car with a woman at an apartment complex in Feb. 26 will not face criminal charges. Released body camera footage shows Ramiro Carrasco reaching for a gun on his lap and throwing it on the ground after being shot, police said.