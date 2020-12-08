No charges for officer who shot man at St. Louis County mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutors will not to file charges against a police officer who fatally shot a man last year at the Galleria shopping mall, a lawyer for the man's family said Tuesday.

Terry Tillman was killed by a Richmond Heights officer on Aug. 31, 2019. Dan Bruntrager, a lawyer for Tillman's relatives, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell met with Tillman's family and explained his decision.

Bell planned to speak to reporters later Tuesday.

Tillman’s death led to several protests. The Richmond Heights officer involved in the shooting said Tillman pointed a gun at another officer.

The incident began when two officers working as mall security saw a gun in Tillman's waistband and told him it was not allowed in the mall. Tillman ran into a parking garage. Police say that's where he pointed a gun at officers.

Tillman was shot several times in the chest. He did not fire his weapon.