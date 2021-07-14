No change here: London to retain masks on public transport PAN PYLAS, Associated Press July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 6:19 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Mask-wearing will be required on London's transport network even after the legal obligation to wear them in England is lifted on July 19, the city's mayor said Wednesday.
Sadiq Khan has asked the body that oversees transport in the capital to enforce the use of mask wearing on the subway, buses and trams as a “condition of carriage” — basically contracts between passengers and Transport for London.