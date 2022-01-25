No Trump endorsement? Senate hopeful enlists other GOP stars MARC LEVY, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 7:36 p.m.
1 of11 Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, left, is joined by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Dave McCormick, second from right, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a campaign event for Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, right, is joined by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania speaks during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With former President Donald Trump holding off on making a new endorsement in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is turning to other influencers in the party in hopes of generating conservative enthusiasm.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who endorsed McCormick last week, headlined a rally for the candidate on Tuesday at a skeet shooting facility near Allentown that doubled as McCormick's first public campaign appearance.