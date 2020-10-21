No Copper Bowl: Virus cancels annual UP prep football game

HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — Bragging rights in Copper Country will have to wait a year.

The Hancock and Houghton high school football teams will not play for the Copper Bowl trophy Friday for the first time since the game began in 1953. Officials cited possible coronavirus exposure at Houghton.

Hancock is way ahead with a 42-23-2 record in the Copper Bowl, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

The two towns are separated by water in the far reaches of the northern Upper Peninsula.

The schools played each other in September when both were scrambling to find an opponent. The game ended early due to severe weather. The score was 0-0.