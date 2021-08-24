Nine women now serving as governors in US, tying a record DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 1:27 a.m.
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gives a news conference at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Taking over on short notice for a scandal-plagued predecessor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Hochul began her tenure as New York governor Tuesday, Aug. 24 with more than enough challenges for a new administration. She also began with a historic opportunity: Hochul is the first woman to hold one of the most prominent governorships in the U.S.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. Brown will be the only female incumbent barred from seeking re-election by term limits. Six male governors also will be term-limited, opening an easier path to office for candidates.
Republican Arizona state Sen. Kimberly Yee watches as the vote tally on a children's health insurance bill she opposed shows the measure passing on May 6, 2016, at the Capitol in Phoenix. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey can't run again, the field already has several candidates who are women, including State Treasurer Yee and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs removes her face mask as she addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College prior to them casting their votes on Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey can't run again, the field already has several candidates who are women, including Republican state Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Hobbs.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4, 2020, in Washington. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arkansas, which has never had a woman serve as governor, a high-profile Republican primary pits Rutledge against Sarah Sanders, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump and daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. The incumbent, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be termed out.
Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the "Fox & Friends" television program on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arkansas, which has never had a woman serve as governor, a high-profile Republican primary pits Attorney General Leslie Rutledge against Sanders, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump and daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. The incumbent, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be termed out.
Taking over on short notice for a scandal-plagued predecessor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul began her tenure Tuesday with more than enough challenges for a new administration.
She also began with an historic opportunity: Hochul is the first woman to hold one of the most prominent governorships in the U.S.