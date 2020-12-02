Nielsen’s to hold Darien EMS Post 53 benefit day Thursday, Dec. 3

In lieu of its annual “Home for the Holiday,” Darien EMS-Post 53 November fundraiser, Nielsen’s Florist is offering a special Post 53 day on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Ten percent of the sales that day will go to support Post 53, and Post 53 members will be helping sell Christmas trees under the pergola. Also, Posties will help with Christmas tree sales on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. with 50 percent of cash tips to go to Post 53.

Santa may also join the event. Most of the event will be outdoors to be COVID-19 compliant. Post 53 members will be there from 3 to 5 p.m. Nielsen’s is at 1405 Post Road.