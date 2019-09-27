Nicaragua's Nuevo Diario paper stops printing after 39 years

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua's Nuevo Diario newspaper has announced that it is stopping its print edition after 39 years.

Nuevo Diario was favorable to the Sandinista Revolution when it was founded in 1980, but has since become critical of President Daniel Ortega's crackdown on protests.

The paper said it was stopping its print run "due to economic, technical and logistical difficulties that make it impossible to function."

The paper did not explain those difficulties, but for months it has complained Ortega's government has not allowed it to obtain imported newsprint and ink.

In a statement Friday, the paper did not say whether it would continue with a digital version.

Hundreds of Nicaraguans have been killed, jailed or forced into exile since protests against Ortega erupted in April 2018.