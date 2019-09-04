Next 100 Who Care Darien meeting is tonight

Tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 4, is the quarterly meeting of 100 Who Care Darien. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Darien Community Association. At this meeting, we will get an update from the Jessie Lewis Choose Love Movement (our first 100 Who Care Darien grant recipient), and then we will hear presentations from The Carver Foundation, Laurel House, and The Triangle Community Center. At the end of the meeting, the second grant will be awarded to one of these three organizations. All are welcome to join.

As a reminder, anyone can still sign up on our website www.100whocaredarien.org, and members can still nominate local non-profit organizations prior to the event.