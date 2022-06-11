Newly arrived students learn English, new culture HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times June 11, 2022 Updated: June 11, 2022 9:04 a.m.
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Donat Jean was in tears as he ended his first day of middle school in the United States at the principal’s office.
Moments before, he was flowing with the stream of children headed outside to the line of rumbling buses. Donat was excited to go home after a tiring day and prepared to board the bus, but a school official stopped him and took him to the office.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU