New writing center in former nursing home to open in 2021

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new writing center in Vermont is planned for the spring of 2021.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Prospect Street Writers House in North Bennington will host two-to-four-week residencies for writers in the winter and shorter workshops in warmer months.

The owner, V. Hansmann, purchased the property near Bennington College for $225,000 late last year.

Hansmann, of New York City, says he plans on securing nonprofit status for the writing center and to fundraise for its mission.

The early 20th century building was formerly used as a nursing home.

The renovated structure will include teaching and reading areas, housing for writers and instructors and a space for public events.

