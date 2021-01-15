New vaccination appointments likely the week of Jan. 25

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New appointments to get coronavirus vaccinations in Mississippi will likely be available again the week of Jan. 25, in more locations than before, state Department of Health officials said Friday.
Officials announced Wednesday that all available appointments were filled up at the state's 18 drive-thru clinics after a “monumental surge” in demand. The surge came after Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the state was making vaccinations available to anyone 65 and older or people of any age with underlying health conditions.