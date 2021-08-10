New rules govern misconduct claims at Louisiana's colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top higher education board Tuesday enacted the rules governing how college campuses must respond to and report sexual misconduct and harassment complaints, with training for school administrators scheduled for next week.
The regulations adopted by the Board of Regents stems from new laws passed by the Louisiana Legislature in response to a searing independent report that documented years of Louisiana State University's mishandling of student allegations of rape, assault and abuse covered under federal Title IX laws