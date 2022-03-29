New round of talks aims to stop the fighting in Ukraine YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 12:13 a.m.
1 of26 Ukrainian soldiers watch debris from a Russian tank after recent fights in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Ukrainian soldiers look over the bodies of dead Russian soldiers after recent fights in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 Residents lining up for aid watch as Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Sofia Boiko, 90 years old, arrives at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Boiko who is traveling alone and other people evacuated from regions that have been attacked by the Russian army in Mykolaiv district. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian tanks near Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, kisses her son from inside a damaged bus as she is leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Shankarukina and her family evacuated from Sablagodante village at Mykolaiv district that have been attacked by the Russian army. She and her grandson go to Odesa and from there to Prague, as the rest of the family (son, daughter in law and little grandson) will stay in Mykolaiv in a center for displaced residents. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Myroslva Chernikova 54-year-old mother of 32-year-old Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, left, mourns his death during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with independent Russian news media from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 A man rides a bicycle backdropped by a statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv, in the process of being covered in sandbags to avoid damage from potential shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the country's east, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another round of talks set for Tuesday on stopping the fighting. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 Halyna Falko looks at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 Local residents pass at a damaged Russian tank in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The monument to Second World War is seen in background. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 Ukrainian servicemen walk at a damaged train station in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 An icon is wrapped on a column of a building inside a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers have set up a center to supply army and civilians with clothes, food, medicines and makeshift bullet proof vests. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Ukrainian soldiers gather near the front line in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 A volunteer folds army clothes inside a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers have set up a center to supply army and civilians with clothes, food , medicines, and makeshift bullet proof vests. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Sandbags, for protection cover the entrance of a building, at a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers have set up a center to supply army and civilians with clothes, food, medicines and makeshift bullet proof vests. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Ukrainian soldiers, top left, stand near the bodies of two Russian soldiers in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Another round of talks aimed at stopping the war in Ukraine is scheduled for Tuesday as the fighting looks increasingly like a stalemate on the ground, with the two sides trading control of a town in the east and a suburb of the capital.
Ukrainian forces retook Irpin, northwest of Kyviv, from Russian troops, who were regrouping to take the area back, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday as he sought to rally the country.
Written By
YURAS KARMANAU