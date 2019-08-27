New public health commissioner named for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health has a new commissioner.

The agency's Cabinet for Health and Family Service on Monday announced that Dr. Angela Tackett Dearinger, of Versailles, has taken on the role. Dearinger is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is board certified in internal medicine, pediatrics, public health and general preventive medicine.

A Cabinet for Health and Family Service statement says Dearinger helped create the Kentucky Public Health Research Network, the first public health practice-based research network in the state.

The Department for Public Health is responsible for developing and operating state public health programs and activities for residents of the state.