New project aims to reduce evictions in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) —

The Kentucky Supreme Court has announced an initiative aimed at reducing eviction cases in the state's largest county.

The Eviction Diversion Pilot Project will begin operating in Jefferson District Court on Aug. 24, the Administrative Office of the Courts said.

It will connect residential tenants and landlords with rental assistance through Louisville Metro Government and community organizations, officials said. Written information will accompany eviction notices and verbal information will be given at initial eviction hearings. The parties will then have seven more days to explore and apply for assistance. If the parties reach an agreement, proceedings will be dismissed.

“The Jefferson District Court judges appreciate the opportunity to pilot Kentucky’s first eviction diversion program,” Jefferson Chief District Judge Anne Haynie said. “This program will benefit both parties by reimbursing eligible landlords for missed rent payments and keeping tenants in their homes, which is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.”